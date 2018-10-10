TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama worked outside Wednesday for its third practice in preparation for Saturday’s homecoming game against Missouri. Players were in full pads and practiced under cloudy 79-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— I did not see starting offensive lineman Lester Cotton during the media viewing period of practice. Deonte Brown filled in for him at left guard as Alabama’s first unit lined up with Jonah Williams, Brown, Ross Pierschbacher, Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills from left to right. I’m hearing that Cotton picked up a small knock during Tuesday’s practice but that it isn’t deemed to be serious.

— Alabama’s second-team offensive line was comprised of Scott Lashley, Joshua Casher, Chris Owens, Emil Ekiyor and Matt Womack from left to right.

