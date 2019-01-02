TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama moved indoors Wednesday as it held its second practice in preparation for next week’s national championship game against Clemson. Players were dressed in full pads for the workout. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Christian Miller (hamstring) was limited and is still wearing a support strip on his left leg. While he didn’t do much during practice, the redshirt senior was able to take a few reps on the sled off to the side after the rest of the outside linebackers went through the drill.

— Miller spent most of practice watching the unit and providing feedback to some of Alabama’s younger linebackers. On one occasion, he pulled freshman Jarez Parks to the side to give him a few pointers on a rep.

— Anfernee Jennings no longer has an ice pack wrapped to his left calf. He looked fine during practice and participated in all the drills with the rest of the outside linebackers.

— After being absent from Tuesday’s viewing period, sophomore outside linebacker Christopher Allen (ACL) was back at practice participating in drills. Terrell Lewis (ACL), who was present and participating in drills Tuesday, was absent from Wednesday’s viewing period.

