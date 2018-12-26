MIAMI — Alabama practiced outdoors at Barry University on Wednesday as it continued preparation for its Orange Bowl matchup against Oklahoma on Saturday. Players were dressed in full pads and practiced under cloudy, 75-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) continued to move well during practice and did not appear limited when he worked on hurry-up situations with the first-team offense. Earlier in the day, the starting quarterback provided an update on his injured left ankle.

“I’m getting treatment at this moment,” Tagovailoa said. “But it’s been a lot better. If I could grade it on a scale of 0-100, I’d probably say it’s about 80-85 percent. So, it’s been really good.”

— With Deonte Brown absent due to suspension, Lester Cotton took his spot at left guard with the first-team offensive line. Earlier in the day, Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley stated he was confident in Cotton’s ability to fill in for Brown.

“Obviously Deonte played really well for us coming into this season, but we have a lot of confidence in Lester, all the games that he’s started around here,” offensive coordinator Mike Locksley said. “We’re fortunate to be able to have that kind of depth to where when you lose a guy like Deonte you have a three-year starter like Lester Cotton there waiting to go. Tremendous confidence. I have a ton of confidence that Lester will come in and do the job.”

