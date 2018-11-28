TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama remained indoors Wednesday as it held its third practice in preparation for Saturday’s SEC Championship Game against Georgia. Players were dressed in shorts and shells for the workout.

— Isaiah Buggs (knee) looks to be moving well during practice. He has a brace on his left leg but was participating with the rest of the defensive linemen during sled drills.

— Terrell Lewis (ACL) showed no limitations during drills as he and the rest of the outside linebackers worked on firing off the ball. He also shadowed starter Anfernee Jennings when the defensive front worked out of the dime rabbits package. Lewis has a hefty brace on his right leg. We should find out more about his availability for the game during Nick Saban’s news conference later in the evening.

— Alabama worked out of its dime package. As expected, Keaton Anderson took over Jared Mayden’s role at safety with the first-team defense. Mayden, who is suspended for the first half of Saturday’s game after being ejected for targeting in the second half against Auburn, was shadowing Anderson.

