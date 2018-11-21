Alabama players worked outside Wednesday as they took part in their third practice in preparation for Saturday’s game against Auburn. Players were dressed in full pads and practiced under sunny, 56-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Starting left guard Deonte Brown (turf toe) appeared to be limited Wednesday and did not participate in drills with the rest of the offensive line during the viewing period. Earlier in the day, head coach Nick Saban said that Brown would practice. However, despite dressing out, Brown spent the majority of the practice off to the side on one knee. Lester Cotton worked at left guard in his place.



— Starting right guard Alex Leatherwood return to practice for the first time this week. He and Joshua Casher appeared to be splitting first-team reps at right guard. Alabama’s most frequent starting five during the period was Jonah Williams, Cotton, Ross Pierschbacher, Casher and Jedrick Wills.

“When you have injured players, you just have to go day to day. Even though they practiced, what are their issues going to be moving forward? They’re day to day but we’re optimistic that both guys are making very good progress.”



