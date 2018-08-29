TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama practiced indoors to escape the rain Wednesday as it continued its preparation for Saturday’s season-opener against Louisville. Players were dressed in full pads for the workout. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Nick Saban spent Wednesday’s viewing period watching over the quarterbacks as they threw passes to receivers. The head coach usually spends his time with the secondary but might be taking a closer look at Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa before deciding on a starter for Saturday’s opener.

— Hurts continued to take the first rep followed by Tagovailoa. Both quarterbacks delivered nice deep balls on the day. There wasn’t much to separate them during the seven-minute period allotted to the media.

