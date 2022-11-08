TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Success breeds expectations and Alabama's players are acutely aware of what the standard is.

It's national championship or bust in Tuscaloosa and this season is likely to be categorized in the latter as Saturday's loss to LSU effectively ended the team's chances at a return to the national championship.

After Saturday's game, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said the team needed to check its "goal card" noting it has won 10 games in every season since 2008. That has been on the front of the team's mindset as it looks to get back on track against No. 11 Ole Miss.

"We knew what we signed up for when we came to Alabama. We came here for that reason because that's something we welcomed," DeMarrco Hellams said. "We welcomed the pressure. We welcomed the standard, the mindset it takes to be out there as a football player. It isn't something that's too much pressure for anyone on this team. When we came to Alabama, we all knew what we came for when we put that A on our chest."

While the players are letting on that there isn't "too much pressure" to live up to the Alabama standard, Saban remarked that after the Tennessee loss the team was "too tight" before the game at Neyland Stadium. He deduced that the team was attaching itself to the outcome rather than the preparation it takes to become a successful football team.

This week Saban reiterated that message as the team prepares to face a Rebels team that is looking to beat Alabama in Oxford for the first time since 2014.

"I don’t think it’s really fair to the team to create the kind of expectations that it created for the team before they ever have a body of work, but that’s kind of the nature of the beast in this day in age," Saban said. "I think being able to handle that – not putting pressure on yourself to try to live up to that expectation – sort of creates a lot of anxiety in some cases. You put pressure on yourself, whatever it is, which means you’re really focused on outcomes, not process."

"I think that’s the biggest thing that we gotta get our players back to doing. When I say 'You got to focus on what it takes to win and enjoy winning' that’s what I’m talking about. Not the pressure to win and then the relief when you win, rather than the joy that you won. There’s a difference in all that. I’m not blaming anybody for it, it is what it is, but you gotta be able to handle that and not let it affect you. I’ve done, I guess, a pretty average job of getting our players out of that mode."

While the team likely won't be pursuing a seventh national title in Saban's 16th season in Tuscaloosa, Byron Young said the focus of the team is to finish the rest of the season strong, not for results, but for the current players and for the future of the program.

"You’ve got a lot of people that might be questioning what we’re playing for, might be questioning a lot of different things around why we're still doing what we're doing," Young said. "But I think at the end of the day, we got to get across to some of the guys that might not understand that. Like I said, we're playing for the people beside us, the name on the back of our jersey, the ‘A’ on the front. So we still have a standard that we have to uphold. We’ve just got to get it across that we’ve still got something to play for."