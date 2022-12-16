TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nick Saban is well aware of who is in the transfer portal and who isn't, especially when it comes to the offensive line.

After losing five of the 16 scholarship offensive linemen when the transfer portal opened on Dec. 5, Alabama will have tentatively 11 players ready to go against No. 9 Kansas State in New Orleans on Dec. 31.

When asked how the team is going to handle the depth or lack thereof, Saban was short, sweet and as always to the point.

"I think you guys know who is on the team," Saban said. "We don't have any secret admirers that snuck in in the middle of the night. It is what it is. We're going to coach the guys that we have and it'll be an opportunity for some other guys to get a lot of playing time. Certainly, get a lot of practice time and a lot of repetitions and hopefully, that enhances our chances of being successful.

With 15 days until Alabama and Kansas State square off at the Ceasers Superdome, only one offensive lineman has determined where his next destination will be, as Tanner Bowles announced his return home to Kentucky on Dec. 8.

Junior Javion Cohen, Damieon George Jr., and Amari Kight along with redshirt freshmen Tommy Brockermeyer are still in the transfer portal.

Cohen's departure was a surprise after starting 11 of Alabama's 12 games as a left guard this season. He was slotted to be a starter next season because of his experience, but his exit now leaves the door open for freshman Tyler Booker to assume that job starting in New Orleans.

The only other linemen to garner starts during their tenure with Alabama was George, who started in three games last season, but only played in 10 offensive snaps this year. He along with Kight and Brockermeyer all provided valuable depth for a formidable offensive line that averaged just 3.0 sacks per game, tying them for 14th in the nation.

Now the brunt of protecting Bryce Young against Kansas State and then Crimson Tide's next quarterback will fall on Booker, JC Latham and Seth McLaughlin along with graduating lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr., Tyler Steen and Kendall Randolph.

While it's likely Alabama will once again be shopping for another transfer offensive lineman, Saban reiterated the importance of developing depth at every position with the players that decided to stay.

"You can't replace anybody now, you just have to play with what you got," Saban said. "There are quite a few teams that are playing bowl games and have a significant number of guys that have gotten in the portal. So you know, we're working hard to help these guys that are here with us to develop a future and create value for the future, regardless of what their circumstance is."