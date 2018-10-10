Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-10 18:39:16 -0500') }}
football
Edit
WATCH: What Nick Saban had to say before Missouri
Kyle Henderson •
BamaInsider.com
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com
Free 30-day free trial subscription to BamaInsider.com!
Practice Footage From This Week
Free 30-day free trial subscription to BamaInsider.com!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}