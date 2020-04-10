Tua Tagovailoa continued to prove his health to NFL teams on Thursday as he held a planned pro day in Nashville, Tenn. According to a report from NFL Network, the 75-throw workout reportedly consisted of 55 scripted passes and 20 additional dynamic passes as the left-hander threw to former Alabama teammate Jerry Jeudy as well as former Vanderbilt receiver Kalija Lipscomb. Friday, ESPN's Chris Mortensen released the full video footage from the virtual pro day over Twitter.

Here's Tua's Pro Day footage obtained from an NFL team. Enjoy the thread. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/MnGlSEF7LC — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 10, 2020

Tua's Pro Day footage obtained from an NFL team (2/7) pic.twitter.com/VQ76iYisQl — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 10, 2020

Tua's Pro Day footage obtained from an NFL team (3/7) pic.twitter.com/KyZQxR5R18 — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 10, 2020

Tua's Pro Day footage obtained from an NFL team. (4/7) pic.twitter.com/5bL0ApQgaD — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 10, 2020

Tua's Pro Day footage obtained from an NFL team (5/7) pic.twitter.com/T6lIhQ0PxZ — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 10, 2020

Tua's Pro Day footage obtained from an NFL team (6/7) pic.twitter.com/5YwiParK2N — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 10, 2020

Tua's Pro Day footage obtained from an NFL team (7/7) pic.twitter.com/BdMJHJUjNK — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 10, 2020

Tagovailoa, who has is widely projected as a top-10 pick in this year’s NFL Draft, has been training with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer. Last month, he released a video of himself throwing over social media. It was the first time he was seen throwing since suffering a dislocated hip on Nov. 16. Despite showing positive signs toward recovery, Tagovailoa's draft status has been uncertain in recent weeks. Earlier this week, former Cleveland Browns general manager Michael Lombardi claimed two teams have “flunked” the left-hander during pre-draft physicals. Meanwhile, Tagovailoa’s camp claims the quarterback will be ready to play at the start of the season. The NFL Draft will be held from April 23-25.

