TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama will be without its starting quarterback for at least a week. Tua Tagovailoa was forced to leave Saturday's game against Tennessee after he injured his ankle during a sack in the second quarter. Following the Crimson Tide's 35-13 victory over the Volunteers, head coach Nick Saban provided an update on the left-hander.

"Tua will probably be out for a week," he said. "I don't know the extent. He's got a twisted ankle. I think he's probably not going to be able to play for this next game. I know he's going to get another MRI and all that in the morning, and we'll decide exactly what to do from there."

Tagovailoa landed awkwardly while taking a sack on Alabama’s second possession of the second quarter. A play later, he exited the game and made his way into the injury tent. Minutes later, he left the tent and walked to Alabama's locker room and did not return to the game

Tagovailoa injured his left ankle during last season's SEC Championship Game. His injury Saturday was to his right ankle. The junior completed 11 of 12 passes for 155 yards and an interception before leaving the game. He was replaced by Mac Jones, who finished the night 6 of 11 for 72 yards.

"Mac did some good things, and we think Mac is capable. So we have a lot of confidence in Mac," Saban said. "I think the players have confidence in Mac."

No. 1 Alabama (7-0, 4-0 in the SEC) will host Arkansas (2-5, 0-4) next Saturday at 6 p.m. CT for its annual homecoming game. The Crimson Tide will then have an open week before hosting No. 2 LSU on Nov. 9.

"(Tagovailoa) said 'I'll be back for LSU,'" said outside linebacker Terrell Lewis when asked of Tagovailoa's demeanor in the locker room following the game. "I know how Tua is. This is something he's been through before, so I don't doubt the fact that he's a competitor. He's going to get right back, and he'll be fine."

