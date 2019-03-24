WATCH: Talk of Champions live with Kyle Henderson and Mike Johnson
Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram
Forums: TOC | Recruiting with Andrew Bone | Contact Us
ABOUT: Managing Editor of BamaInsider.com Kyle Henderson along with BamaInsider.com football analyst Mike Johnson discuss Alabama Crimson Tide spring football and take your calls live.
The call-in number is 205-686-3604 | Show starts at 5:00 p.m. CT
Spring Football Coverage
Insider Report on Alabama Crimson Tide football: Spring practice No. 5
Insider Report on Alabama Crimson Tide football: Spring practice No. 4
Tua Tagovailoa once again finds himself learning a new offense at Alabama
Breaking down the 'big uglies': Mike Johnson names 5 players to watch
Recruiting Updates from Andrew Bone
Perfect visit for five-star LB