{{ timeAgo('2019-03-24 16:48:35 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Talk of Champions live with Kyle Henderson and Mike Johnson

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

ABOUT: Managing Editor of BamaInsider.com Kyle Henderson along with BamaInsider.com football analyst Mike Johnson discuss Alabama Crimson Tide spring football and take your calls live.

The call-in number is 205-686-3604 | Show starts at 5:00 p.m. CT

ICYMI: Running backs at practice 

Yz8amxqtarb1t2ajapqc
Nick Saban during Saturday's practice | UA Athletics Photo
