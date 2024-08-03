Jack and Tony recap Alabama's first two days of fall camp practice as the Kalen DeBoer era is officially underway. They start with storylines from Day 1, including Kane Wommack's attire, how Ryan Williams and the WR room are performing and Kadyn Proctor's strong first impression on Kalen DeBoer. They continue with the top stories from the second day of camp, including an update on LT Overton and Justin Jefferson emerging as a starting-caliber linebacker. The show finishes with a lengthy breakdown of what Wommack, DeBoer and Maurice Linguist said about how Alabama's secondary is shaping up, and Tony's takes on Alabama's freshman and transfer cornerbacks.