WATCH: Steven Sarkisian and Pete Golding pressers before Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, as well as defensive coordinator Pete Golding, spoke to the media before the Vrbo Citrus Bowl. Scroll down to watch the videos.
Steve Sarkisian and DeVonta Smith press conferences before Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Pete Golding and Xavier McKinney before Vrbo Citrus Bowl
