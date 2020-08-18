{{ timeAgo('2020-08-18 18:57:30 -0500') }}
football
Watch: Steve Sarkisian's Press Conference
Kyle Henderson
BamaInsider
Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian addressed the media on Tuesday evening. Sarkisian spoke about his recent health scare and also spoke about managing Alabama's very experienced offense.
