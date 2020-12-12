 Alabama 52, Arkansas 3
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-12 15:55:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Watch: Sam Pittman Press Conference after loss to Alabama

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
Managing Editor
@Rivals_Kyle
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Hot

Nick Saban provides update on injured Alabama linebacker Christian Harris

Saban after Arkansas 

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}