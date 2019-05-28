Destin, Florida - Nick Saban spoke today during SEC Spring Meetings and gave his thoughts on the controversial NCAA transfer portal.

“We’ve always had to deal with players that have wanted to transfer.” Said Saban during the SEC Spring Meetings when asked about the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“Now we just have a mechanism for them to be able to do that. We also have an opportunity for the school to take action against that person in terms of their scholarship. I am for whatever benefits the player. I think that a lot of us think we have a good program that is actually in place to try to create value for the player and for their future. It’s not just about playing. You still go to college to prepare yourself for the day you cannot play football.”

On January 12 just days following Alabama’s loss to Clemson in the National Championship, former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts announced he was transferring to Oklahoma. Then in early February, Alabama sophomore linebacker Eyabi Anoma entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal for one-day, before being persuaded by Nick Saban to stay at Alabama.

Saban continued...

“I think there is so much emphasis on playing time that guys have these visions, even when they are in high school because of the attention that they get, that their college career is just a conduit to get to the NFL.

I don’t think that is a good scenario because you don’t go to college with the right goals and aspirations of what is important and what is going to affect and impact your lifelong term. So I think some of this stuff is created by all of us, the attention that high school players get now, we’ve accelerated the recruiting calendar, so guys that are freshmen and sophomores are expected to get recruited.

So I still think that development is a really important part of any player’s future and committing to that development, personally, academically, and athletically is important. If we make it easy for them to get uncommitted to that I don’t know how much that benefits them or their future. But there are circumstances where I think players probably have a situation where there may be a benefit to them going someplace else."

Full Nick Saban transcript from Tuesday

“We’re excited about the women’s softball team. I actually watched a couple games this past week. Getting to the World Series.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bart Starr family with his passing and also Rod and Paula Bramblett from Auburn’s family. Some tragic news for all of us in Alabama with some people who had a significant impact on the sports tradition in Alabama for a long, long time.”

“From our standpoint, our players … freshmen reported yesterday. We have several guys who still have to graduate from school, where their school still isn’t out yet but we hope they’ll be there within the next week. Our players, most of them are coming back tonight between 5 and 8. We actually start summer classes on Wednesday and we’ll start our program on Thursday.

“The question is who here on our team is really happy with the way things ended up last year. We’re certainly not. So, we talked a lot about the Bama Factor, playing with discipline, the standard of accountability and responsibility to do your job at a high level at a consistent basis and everybody putting the team first. We’re certainly still working on that and we obviously have a plan for how we want to improve based on what we saw in spring practice from our group. That’s kinda where we’re at.”



All signees expected to report?

“Yeah.”

Is college football becoming NFL?

“I think there’s a fine line between protecting the integrity of college football and understanding that, I don’t think as big as it’s gotten, that any of us can deny the fact we’re in the entertainment business to some degree so finding a balance between those two things is difficult. The things that I focus on is what affects the players. That’s sort of our job as coaches to help our guys be more successful in life for having been involved in the program and help them to develop personally, academically and athletically so that they have a better chance of being successful in the future. And things that affect that are the things that we try to focus on. So, you’re talking about roster management that comes up a lot here and I think it is what it is but I think how we manage our roster so we don’t penalize the guys who are left in the program is the thing I choose to focus on most and having a program that is beneficial to the player so there is no reason to want to leave.”

Scheduling in 8-10 years?

“Most of what we’ve done in the future -- we’re still going to these neutral-site games -- but the exposure that neutral-site games gave our program in the beginning was probably an (integral) part of what helped us be successful in building a program because when we did it 12 years ago, nobody did it. We played Clemson and some of those games really got our program some positive attention and that helped us continue to build. But I think the negative of those things is when you look at your fans and you think about your fans and we go to a neutral-site game and we’ve been fortunate enough to get in the playoffs and they go to a playoff game and an SEC championship game and they go to another playoff game if you win. I mean, it’s really kind of hard on your fans. You also take something away because you take a home game away, at least every other year if you’re playing home-and-home with a Division I school. So, I think you’ll see with the future schedules we’ve released we not only have home-and-home with Texas, Notre Dame, West Virginia, Oklahoma and then you have the years we can’t do that, we’ll try to fill in with neutral-site games but I think the dynamic of those games sort of changed a little bit for us.”

Are the number of people in the portal “staggering”?

“We’ve always had to deal with guys wanting to transfer, now we just have a mechanism for them to do that. And we also have an opportunity for the school to take action against that person in terms of their scholarship. Look, I’m for whatever benefits the player. I think that a lot of us think that we have a good program that is actually in place to try and create value for players and their future, and it’s not just about playing. You still go to college to prepare yourself for the day you can’t play football. At least that’s our philosophy in terms of personal development, guys developing a career off the field by graduating from school.

And I think there’s so much emphasis now on playing time, that guys have visions even when they’re in high school because of the attention that they get that their college careers are just a conduit to get to the NFL. And I don’t think that’s a good scenario because you don’t go to college with the right sort of goals and aspirations about what’s important and what’s going to impact and affect your life long term. I think some of this stuff is created by all of us, the attention that high school players get now.

We excellerated the recruiting calendar forward so guys that are freshmen and sophomores are expected to get recruited. I still think development is a really important part of any player’s future, and committing to that development personally, academically and athletically is important. And if we make it easy for them to get uncommitted to that, I don’t know how much that benefits them or their future. But there are circumstances where I think players probably have a situation where there may be a benefit to them going some place else.”

Happening more?

“I think you might be right about that. I don’t feel like it’s happening more, like in our program, and I can’t tell you how many guys are in the portal. I don’t really … I mean we check it just to see if there’s anybody we would be interested in if we had a position of need or something. More the graduate transfer who’s immediately eligible than anything else.”

QB situation? Thoughts on Tua?

“I think Tua has to challenge himself a little bit to get back to … I think being hurt was an issue for him at the end of the season and I think that he has to challenge himself to get back into great shape and overcome some of the things that happened toward the end of the year. I think he should take the perception that he has a lot to prove relative to how we ended the season. I think our whole team fits into that category. The other quarterbacks that obviously are developing and have done some good things, and obviously have some things that they need to continue to work on. And hopefully we’ll be able to get them some positive improvement over the summer and in fall camp, and then we’ll have an opportunity to get them some kind of experience level early in the season that might benefit them if they need it down the road.”

The Latest on BamaInsider.com

Nugget on Landon Dickerson

Talk of Champions Chat

Jahvon Quinerly

BONE: Five-star sets OV with Alabama

BONE: Elite DB heading to Tuscaloosa