BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A newly-replaced hip wasn’t enough to keep Nick Saban away from the golf course Wednesday. While the Alabama head coach didn’t take part in the annual Regions Tradition Celebrity Pro-Am, he did make an appearance at Greystone Golf & Country Club, taking part in a putting challenge before talking to reporters.

Saban, 67, was walking well under his own power without the assistance of a cane. He underwent hip replacement surgery on April 22 and returned to work at Alabama two days later.



Here’s what he had to say during his question and answer period with the media:

“Nobody needs to worry about me. This is one of those things when you’re an athlete you’re always to push it to get to the pain. You know, no gain without pain. This is one that you want to push it but not to the pain. So I’m trying to adjust to that.

How hard is it to come here and not play golf?

"I love playing golf, but I like also to support the event. So I’ve got mixed emotions about it, but I’m just glad to be here."

Are you surprised with how quickly you’re recovering?

"Yeah, but like I tell the players all the time, they don’t make them like they used to, and there’s not very many of us left. I wouldn’t expect them to be able to recover this fast, but it is what it is."

When do you expect to get back on the course?

"I don’t know. I’m chipping and putting, and I’ll probably start taking half swings pretty soon. But I think six weeks is probably a reasonable amount of time. So a few more weeks."

Do you think you going back to work two days after surgery motivated the players?



"Well look, I lasted for six hours (at home), and it didn’t really have anything to do with the players. I sat at home for six hours in a chair, and Miss Terry took the dogs to the lake. I was walking around out in the yard. When she got back she said, ‘I’m going to call the doctor or police, one or the other, on you if you don’t get back in the house.’ I just don’t sit still well."

Are people having to keep you from moving too much?

"Yeah. The rehab has been great. We have a great medical staff, so those guys have done a really done a nice job with me, and I appreciate their efforts. It’s going really good.

How hard do they push you through that rehab?

"I think like what I said before. They push you, but they don’t really want to push you into something that’s going to hurt you. They’ve don’t a really nice job so far.

"Balance and range of motion are the biggest things that you’re working on. The balance part, that’s why I was able to walk in a day afterwards is that wasn’t an issue. I didn’t need a walker, and I didn’t need a cane which probably helps the rehab. As soon as you get the muscles going, you have a better chance to sort of respond. So it’s been good."

Have you been able to focus on other things since you can’t golf?

"I focus on work. I work all the time and golf (pinches fingers) that much of the time. Recruiting is a big thing that's going on right now, evaluations of the spring, next year's opponents. It's actually given me a little bit more time to do some of those things because I can't really go out and play golf or do anything else."

When people suggest that Clemson has overtaken Alabama, does that motivate you?

"I think every year is a new year. I think we learned a lot from last year and how the season ended and I think the players have responded really well to it. Clemson has a great program, a good coach and a bunch of good players. I think we have a good program and lots of good players. I think the key to the drill is trying to develop those players so they can play at a high level and be able to sustain it throughout the season. We had a tough road to hoe to get the national championship game, and we just didn’t finish like we wanted to. I think there’s a lot of good things that we can learn from that.

What is the Bama Factor?

“Just a team that plays with a lot of discipline. The players go out and take responsibility and ownership for doing their job at a high level and a high standard, and everybody puts the team first. That’s the kind of program that we’ve always had. That’s the kind of teams that we’ve always had, and that’s what we try to get the players to buy into. That’s what we’re going to continue to do.

"Last year, at the end of the year, I felt like maybe we lost our humility a little bit and didn't really prepare in practice like we needed to, developed some bad habits and eventually got exposed by a pretty good team."

How does the new transfer model affect you?

"Look, whatever the rules are, that’s what we have to live with. So we’re just hopeful we do a good job for our players and they stay committed to our program and doing the things they need to do to be successful. Hopefully we’re not putting the decision making in the wrong people’s hands too much. I think commitments are important to being successful, whether you commit to a process that’s going to help you do the thing you want to do or accomplish the vision that you have and have the discipline to execute it. Sometimes those things are tough. I think if we make it to where guys have an easy way out, that’s not always going to be the best benefit for them.

"It’s all about the players, man. Everything’s about the players. What’s best for the player to have a better chance to be successful at life. That’s how we should look at it."

