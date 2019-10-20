News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-20 00:05:20 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Nick Saban Press Conference following Tennessee

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Nick Saban spoke to the media following Alabama's 35-13 victory over Tennessee. Watch as Saban talks about the game and provides a status update on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

No. 1 Alabama rolls past Tennessee as Tagovailoa goes down to injury

WATCH: Bryant-Denny Stadium Light Show

Five Things You Learned after the Tennessee Game

The "TOC" is where premium subscribers talk Alabama Crimson Tide Football
The "TOC" is where premium subscribers talk Alabama Crimson Tide Football

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket  

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket

Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama. 

Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}