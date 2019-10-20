WATCH: Nick Saban Press Conference following Tennessee
Nick Saban spoke to the media following Alabama's 35-13 victory over Tennessee. Watch as Saban talks about the game and provides a status update on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
No. 1 Alabama rolls past Tennessee as Tagovailoa goes down to injury
WATCH: Bryant-Denny Stadium Light Show
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket
Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.
Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here