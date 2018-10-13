Free 30-day free trial subscription to BamaInsider.com!

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama can take a collective sigh of relief. Following the Crimson Tide’s 39-10 victory over Missouri, head coach Nick Saban announced quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn’t seriously injured and could have returned to Saturday’s game after leaving early in the third quarter with a knee injury.

“He wanted to go back in the game. I didn’t think it was worth putting him back in the game,” Saban said. “He kind of tweaked his knee a little bit, the same one he sort of tweaked last week. So we don’t think there’s any issues or problems with it.” Saban gives update on Tua Tagovailoa's 'tweaked' knee

