WATCH: Nick Saban Press Conference after Texas A&M

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer

Watch Nick Saban and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa speak to the media following Alabama's 47-28 victory over Texas A&M.

Final Stats: Alabama 47, Texas A&M 28

Tua Tagovailoa leads No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide past No. 24 Texas A&M

{{ article.author_name }}