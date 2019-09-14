COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the only setbacks in Alabama 43-17 victory over South Carolina on Saturday came as starting defensive lineman LaBryan Ray reinjured his foot causing him to leave the game. The 6-foot-5, 292-pound junior had ankle surgery during the offseason and could be set to miss an extended period of time.

“The one guy, from an injury standpoint, is LaBryan Ray,” head coach Nick Saban said. “That same foot was bothering him in the game, so we’ll have to do an MRI and see what’s going on with that. We’ll figure it out probably Sunday or Monday, but he may be the one guy that is out for some period of time. But we don’t really know the extent of the injury.”

Ray has nine tackles and a sack to go with a forced fumble over Alabama first three games. He had two tackles Saturday before leaving the game with the injury.



Freshman Justin Eboigbe, who returned from a foot injury of his own, replaced Ray. The freshman did not record any stats while making his Crimson Tide debut Saturday.