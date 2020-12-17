Nick Saban and Dan Mullen addressed the media one final time Thursday before their teams face off in Saturday’s SEC Championship Game. The two opposing head coaches both participated in a Zoom call where they answered questions from reporters for 30 minutes apiece. Here are some of the highlights from their respective press conferences.

Another injury report from Saban

Wednesday night, Saban provided an update on three starters, stating inside linebacker Christian Harris (shoulder) and right tackle Evan Neal were “questionable to some degree” for this weekend’s game while noting that receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle) was making good progress in rehab. Thursday, the Alabama head coach added to his injury report as he was asked about defensive end LaBryan Ray, who didn’t play last week due to an elbow injury. “He’s struggled a little bit with his elbow injury,” Saban said. “It’s been kind of on-again, off-again. He’s probably questionable for the game.” Ray has been battling his elbow injury since October. He played in just 19 combined snaps over three games against Kentucky, Auburn and LSU before missing last week’s game against Arkansas. Ray started Alabama’s first three games of the season. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound redshirt junior has recorded 11 tackles including .5 sacks with two quarterback hurries over six appearances this year.

Mullen not giving away much in regards to injuries.

Mullen has been less revealing in his injury reports this week. However, the Florida head coach did provide a few brief updates on three injured players Thursday. Mullen was first asked about the status of star tight end Kyle Pitts, who missed last week’s game against LSU with an undisclosed injury. The head coach said Pitts had “a great week of practice,” while stating he hopes he is cleared to play on Saturday. Later, Mullen was asked about two defensive starters in safety Shawn Davis and edge rusher Jeremiah Moon. Davis has missed Florida’s last two games with an undisclosed injury, while Moon has been out since injuring his foot against Georgia on Nov. 7. “They’re are working hard to get back out there, and we’ll know Saturday who will be available for us,” Mullen said. “Those guys have been working hard to recover and get back. We’ve had a lot of guys banged up this year with it being a long season, but that’s a normal thing.”

Saban has no plans of retiring any time soon

It seems like every time Saban takes part in a national press conference a question concerning his eventual retirement arises. That was again the case Thursday he was asked if he has given any thought to how long he would like to continue coaching. Saban turned 69 on Oct. 31. He is now the same age as legendary Alabama head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant was when he announced his retirement. However, Tide fans need not be worried as Saban said he isn’t planning on hanging up the whistle any time soon. “I love doing what I do and want to continue to do it for as long as I feel like I can contribute in a positive way to the program,” Saban said. “That’s about the only plan I have for the future. We’ve got a lot of good players here. We try to create a lot of value for our players here so that they have a better opportunity to be successful in the future and that is very self-gratifying. “But if I thought that my presence was not something that was a positive for the University of Alabama or the program or the players, I’d say it would be time not to do it anymore.”

“After,” not if

Maybe Mullen misspoke, or maybe he wanted to express his confidence. Whatever the case, when the Florida head coach was asked about his team’s playoff chances Thursday, he responded his team will worry about that “after” it beats Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. “We’ll think about that on Saturday night after we win,” Mullen said. “I think LSU made it (to the 2008 BCS National Championship Game)when there were only two teams with two losses, if I’m not mistaken... We’ll worry about winning on Saturday night because that’s all we can control. What happens after that, we’ll see what happens next.” No. 7 Florida (8-2) is a 17-point underdog for Saturday’s game against No. 1 Alabama (10-0). The Gators slipped one spot in the rankings this week after suffering a 37-34 home loss to five-loss LSU over the weekend.

