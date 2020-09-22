It’s official, Mac Jones is Alabama’s starting quarterback. He’s got the paperwork to prove it. Alabama released its official depth chart Monday, and to little surprise, the right-hander was listed as QB1.

While it’s been no secret this offseason that Jones would land the starting nod, doing so is still a big step for someone who used to be the forgotten option in Alabama’s quarterback room. Remember, it wasn’t too long ago that Jones took a back seat as Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts duked it out behind center.

Speaking to reporters through a Zoom call Tuesday, Jones said he was “really thankful” to be named the starter, stating “I think I’ve earned the trust of my teammates and coaches.” Filling in for an injured Tagovailoa last season, the right-hander averaged 293 yards and 3.25 touchdowns through the air while leading the Crimson Tide to a 3-1 record over his four starts.

“I believe in Mac the same way I believed in Tua,” receiver DeVonta Smith said earlier this week. “As far as him being a leader, just when we come to the sideline after we take our reps and the things we talk about and what didn’t go right on the play or what we could have done better. That lets me know that he’s in for it and he’s ready to lead the team.”

Heading into his fourth year with the program, Jones says he’s been able to build on his maturity thorough watching “a lot of great people.” Playing behind Hurts and Tagovailoa, the quarterback says he’s been able to pick up on leadership qualities from both Heisman finalists, something that has helped him adjust to his new starting role.

“Jalen and Tua did it right,” Jones said. “Whoever was in the game at the time, trying to do their job at the best of their ability. That’s all you can do really. You can’t focus on everything else, the what-ifs, the this and thats. Just go out there. For me, if I’m in the game, get the ball to the right guy and let all the guys make plays. Celebrate when we score and have fun.”

While Jones isn’t dealing with the same kind of quarterback battle as previous passers, he will have a bit of competition this spring as Alabama brought five-star freshman Bryce Young into the fold. Despite not winning the job this offseason, Young has also generated plenty of praise and will likely also find his way onto the field a good bit this year.

“We have a good relationship,” Jones said. “He comes out to practice every day and he puts his head down and works and he does what he's supposed to do. As the starting quarterback, looking down and seeing him doing his job makes me feel comfortable that if he has to step in the game, he can do his job.”

Jones and Young will return to the practice field Tuesday afternoon as they continue their preparation for their season opener at Missouri. The Crimson Tide will take on the Tigers on Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

“Football's fun,” Jones said with a smile. “I mean, we all want to be out there again, and there's nothing better than going out on Saturdays and playing with your best friends and playing for the coaches and the state of Alabama. So I'm really looking forward to getting back to that. I think everyone would say the same. We're all ready to play and we're really looking forward to a great year.”