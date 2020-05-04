{{ timeAgo('2020-05-04 15:12:31 -0500') }}
WATCH LIVE: Andrew Bone talks Alabama football recruiting
Andrew Bone
BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.
Get your Alabama Crimson Tide football questions answered tonight live right here on BamaInsider.com by Andrew Bone.
Details
- The show starts at 7 p.m. CT
- The call-in number is 205-686-3604
