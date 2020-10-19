 How to watch: Alabama vs. Tennessee
WATCH: Jeremy Pruitt Press Conference before game with Alabama

Jeremy Pruitt and the Tennessee Volunteers are coming off a 34-7 loss to Kentucky and will now host No. 2 ranked Alabama. Pruitt addressed the media Monday before this weekend's game.

Jeremy Pruitt | Getty Images
