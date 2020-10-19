{{ timeAgo('2020-10-19 11:37:44 -0500') }}
football
WATCH: Jeremy Pruitt Press Conference before game with Alabama
Kyle Henderson
BamaInsider
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network.
Jeremy Pruitt and the Tennessee Volunteers are coming off a 34-7 loss to Kentucky and will now host No. 2 ranked Alabama. Pruitt addressed the media Monday before this weekend's game.
