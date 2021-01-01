ARLINGTON, Texas — Injured receiver Jaylen Waddle won’t play for No. 1 Alabama during the Rose Bowl game against No. 4 Notre Dame. However, the Crimson Tide receiver was back in his home state Friday taking warmup catches inside of AT&T Stadium.

Earlier in the week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Waddle is progressing nicely in his rehab after fracturing his ankle during a kick return against Tennessee on Oct. 24.

“He's doing dry-land running, still working to try to get back,” Saban said Monday. “But he is making progress. We're happy to see him be able to at least go out there and do some running and do some things, but he's not back in practice yet."

Alabama (11-0) and Notre Dame (11-1) will kick off at 3:20 p.m. CT on ESPN. The winner of the game will advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Jan. 11.