Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com takes your recruiting questions each Tuesday night. During Tuesday's show, Bone will talk about Alabama's most recent commitments and also provide nuggets on which key targets might be next to join this incredible class of 2021.

The show will start at 8:00 p.m. CT

Related

Free 30-Days to BamaInsider.com - Start here

- Bone's recruiting message board

- Commitment list

Please subscribe to our podcast

Please subscribe on Youtube