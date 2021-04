The Alabama football team returned to work Monday for a two-hour practice in pads on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

Monday’s practice marked the ninth of 14 spring practice sessions that pave the way for the annual Golden Flake A-Day Game on Saturday, April 17 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The A-Day matchup is scheduled for a 12 p.m. kickoff and will air live on ESPN.

The Tide will be back on the practice field Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. CT