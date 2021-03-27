 Alabama Football News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-27 18:17:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Watch Alabama practice highlights from Saturday

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
Managing Editor
@Rivals_Kyle
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Alabama football held its fifth practice of the springtime on Saturday. Click the play button above to watch highlights from Saturday. Below, we have posted the highlights from Friday's practice.

Friday Practice Highlights 

Nick Saban watches spring practice | UA Athletics
Nick Saban watches spring practice | UA Athletics
