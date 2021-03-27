{{ timeAgo('2021-03-27 18:17:47 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Watch Alabama practice highlights from Saturday
Kyle Henderson
•
BamaInsider
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com
Alabama football held its fifth practice of the springtime on Saturday. Click the play button above to watch highlights from Saturday. Below, we have posted the highlights from Friday's practice.
Related: Team Nuggets (Insider Info)
Friday Practice Highlights