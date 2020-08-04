 Alabama football recruiting
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-04 12:13:48 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Alabama football recruiting with Andrew Bone

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

The live show will start at 8:00 p.m. CT

Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com talks Alabama Crimson Tide recruiting. The Crimson Tide has 16 commitments, who is next, who are the remaining key targets, and how many prospects can Alabama take in this class? Andrew Bone provides those answers during his live show.

Related

Team Nuggets.... from Kyle Henderson (8/4 fresh!)

Alabama basketball's roster following John Petty's return

BONE: Five recruiting thoughts

2021 Alabama football commitment list


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}