The live show will start at 8:00 p.m. CT

Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com talks Alabama Crimson Tide recruiting. The Crimson Tide has 16 commitments, who is next, who are the remaining key targets, and how many prospects can Alabama take in this class? Andrew Bone provides those answers during his live show.

