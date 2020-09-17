 Alabama Crimson Tide Football news
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-17 21:09:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Watch: Alabama football practice on Thursday

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
Managing Editor
@Rivals_Kyle
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Watch Alabama Football practice highlights from Thursday

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}