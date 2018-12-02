Call-in show: Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com is taking your calls at 205-686-3604 to discuss Alabama’s thrilling win over Georgia, Jalen Hurts’ redemption, who should make the playoffs, and then after the brackets are released, we’ll talk semifinal matchups.

A drama-filled Saturday night was followed by a stress-free Sunday as Alabama was named the top team in the College Football Playoff. The No. 1 Crimson Tide will play No. 4 Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl, while No. 2 Clemson will play No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl. Both semifinal games will be played on Dec. 29 with the two winners advancing to the national championship game on Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Alabama advanced to its fifth straight College Football Playoff after completing a second-half comeback to beat Georgia 35-28 in the SEC Championship Game. The Crimson Tide is the only team to advance to all five College Football Playoffs since the inaugural tournament in 2014.

No. 5 Georgia was the first team left out of this year’s playoff, while Ohio State came in at No. 6.

This will be the sixth meeting between Alabama (13-0) and Oklahoma (12-1). Oklahoma holds a 3-1-1 advantage in the series and has won the last three games against Alabama. The two teams last met in the 2014 Sugar Bowl where the Sooners beat the Crimson Tide 45-31. Alabama’s lone win over Oklahoma came during the 1963 Orange Bowl when it beat the Sooners 17-0.