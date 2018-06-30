Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-30 10:00:35 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Alabama continues to recruit Four-star Christian Harris

Andrew Bone and Kyle Henderson
BamaInsider.com Staff

Free 30-day free trial subscription to BamaInsider.com!

Zqjk67wh0gydevg4rck3
Alabama linebacker coach Pete Golding continues to recruit Christian Harris

Andrew Bone caught up with Four-star linebacker Christian Harris at the Rivals Five-star challenge and Harris provided the latest on his recruitment with Alabama.

Premium Subscribers scroll down to watch the video

Not a subscriber?

Free 30-day free trial subscription to BamaInsider.com!

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}