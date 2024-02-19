Alabama is getting some additional depth to its tight end room. On Monday, Washington tight end Josh Cuevas announced he is transferring to Alabama.

Cuevas saw action in four games, catching four passes for 164 yards and one touchdown. He initially transferred to Washington after two seasons with Cal Poly. In his final season with the Mustangs, he had 58 catches for 678 yards and six scores.

Cuevas was coached by Kalen DeBoer and tight ends coached Nick Sheridan while at Washington. He is the third Huskies player to join DeBoer at Alabama, along with quarterback Austin Mack, center Parker Brailsford and wide receiver Germie Bernard.