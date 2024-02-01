MOBILE, Ala. — As the slogan goes, “It just means more” in the SEC. As far as offensive lines are concerned, that tends to mean more beef up front.

Alabama’s starting line last season weighed in at an average of 328.2 pounds per lineman. That’s roughly 23 pounds heavier than Washington’s unit, which didn’t have a single starter eclipse the 325-pound mark.

Chances are, first-year offensive line coach Scott Huff didn’t need those stats to know things are going to be a little bit different during his move to Alabama. Then again, when it comes to “more,” Huff favors method over mass.

“Huff preaches standard to them,” said former Washington offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten. “He brought it from Boise State to Washington and Washington to Alabama now. That standard is so high. His main thing you’ve got to play to that standard. If it drops below, it’s not going to be good enough. You can’t win ball games like that.”

Best believe Huff is going to make sure his units are in a position to win as well.

Rosengarten described his former position coach as a “really likable guy off the field,” stating he was one of the first guys to give him advice whenever he had a problem with anything. However, it’s Huff’s no-nonsense approach on the field that truly benefited the starting tackle during his time at Washington.

“In my opinion, he’s the best offensive line coach in the country,” Rosengarten said. “It just comes back to his standard. He doesn’t let anyone slack or cut corners with anything. It doesn’t matter if it's skipping class, missing assignments or whatever. If you don’t finish a rep or get caught slacking during a drill, you’re going to hear about it. There’s no room for that.”

Huff’s standard seemed to work pretty well in Washington. Last season, the Huskies earned the Joe Moore Award given to the nation’s top offensive line. That came after the unit ranked fifth nationally allowing 0.8 sacks per game while helping block for a passing attack that averaged 343.7 yards per game through the air.

Impressive, but how will those numbers stand up in the SEC, a conference that produced six of the top 25 teams in terms of sacks last season? Rosengarten said he likes Huff’s chances.

After all, it’s not like Washington had a cakewalk on its way to the national championship game last season. The Huskies played six of their 15 games against top-40 defenses, posting a 5-1 record while averaging 409.67 total yards and 29.5 points per game.

“When it all came down, said and done, I feel like last year we played the hardest,” Rosengarten said. “We were fundamentally and technically sound. When Huff goes down to play SEC ball, it’s the same standard. As long as you play hard, good results will happen.”