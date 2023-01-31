Alabama will head back to the drawing board in search of a new offensive coordinator as Ryan Grubb decided to remain at the University of Washington, Tide Illustrated has learned.

Tide Illustrated confirmed Grubb met with Nick Saban on Monday. According to a report from The Athletic, Alabama offered Grubb the position which he turned down. The assistant's decision to snub the offer wasn't due to an improved deal at Washington. However, he did see his salary increase to $2 million per year last month.

During his first season at Washington last year, Grubb’s offense featured the nation’s top passing attack, averaging 369.8 yards per game through the air. The Huskies ranked No. 2 in total offense (516.2 yards per game) and No. 7 in scoring offense (39.7 points per game).

Grubb also oversaw quarterbacks at Washington and help Michael Penix Jr. lead the nation averaging 357 passing yards per game. Penix averaged just 187.8 yards over five starts with Indiana in 2021.

Last season was Grubb’s first at the Power 5 level. Before joining Washington, he served as Fresno State’s offensive coordinator from 2019-21.