Tristan Leigh, 2021 offensive tackle from Robinson High School in Fairfax, Virginia, took a trip to Tuscaloosa for the weekend to compete in the Crimson TIde's camp on Saturday. Leigh enjoyed working with new offensive line coach, Kyle Flood.

"The camp was pretty good," Leigh said. "It felt good competing. The coaches said I did a great job and my feet were impressive. I felt like I competed very well, and took in coaching from Coach Flood and applied it to my game.

"I spent time with Coach Flood and Coach Saban. I liked working with Coach Flood a lot. His coaching style is great. Coach Saban said he really likes my film, and that he believes I have what they are looking for. They told me to keep grinding and getting stronger."

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound lineman has a lot to like about Alabama after visiting the Capstone for the first time.

"I really like how they expect nothing less than winning," he said. "I really like Coach Flood's coaching style. The campus was also a great atmosphere."



Leigh said he will definitely return to Alabama in the future by saying he "can't wait." He also said he does not have any early favorites yet. "Alabama is definitely up there."

He has several scholarship offers including Alabama, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.