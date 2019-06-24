News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-24 16:15:31 -0500') }} football Edit

USC quarterback commit Bryce Young talks interest in Alabama and Sarkisian

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com
Kynangnrelkkgue9lo0p
USC quarterback commitment Bryce Young tells us that Alabama continues to recruit him

Talk with thousands of Alabama fans inside Andrew Bone's Recruiting Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}