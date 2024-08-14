TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s cornerback battle continues to wage on with less than three weeks until the season opener against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31.

For those who haven’t been paying attention this offseason, the Crimson Tide has the unenviable task of replacing both its starting cornerbacks as well as its top backup at the position. One of those starting spots figures to go to Southern California transfer Domani Jackson, who has shined since joining the team in late December. The other first-team spot is still up for grabs.

Alabama signed a stellar cornerback class, bringing in five-star talents Zabien Brown and Jaylen Mbakwe as well as fellow top-50 prospect Zavier Mincey. The Tide also added another veteran to the mix, plucking Wake Forest starter DaShawn Jones from the portal in early May.

So far this month, the additions put together a promising preseason camp.

“You’re seeing guys put a foot in the ground and make plays,” said Alabama cornerbacks coach Maurice Linguist. “You’re seeing guys stay more sticky in coverage. I think the film is really telling that story right now. I think we’re in a solid place right now. We’ve got a lot of work in front of us. But I like what I’m seeing right now from the group.”

Linguist went on to list the criteria of what he wants to see out of the cornerback position. That checklist includes the following:

— Play great man-to-man defense

— Win downfield battles

— Make open-field tackles

— Set physical edges and be the width of the defense when needed

— Establish great zone instincts

— Most importantly, play with a swagger and confidence.

Alabama’s cornerbacks have all shown promise toward mastering those traits this month. Here’s an update on where each contender stands in the cornerback battle.