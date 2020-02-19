The Alabama Crimson Tide recently released the heights and weights of enrolled freshmen. The Crimson Tide has 12 freshmen that have enrolled early along with one junior college transfer in Ronald Williams Jr. The Crimson Tide signed four five-star freshmen, which have each enrolled early and who are already participating in the 4th quarter program with Alabama strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran. Below are the updated heights and weights of the four five-star freshmen

Updated Height: 6-0 Updated Weight: 190 Pounds According to Alabama's new weight for Young, the freshmen five-star from California has put on 10 pounds since joining the Crimson Tide. Ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the Country by Rivals.com, Young is expected to come right into Tuscaloosa, Alabama and push favorites Mac Jones and Taulia Tagovailoa for the starting position. Young threw for 164-yards with two touchdowns during the Army All-American Game, which earned him MVP honors.

Updated Height: 6-4 Updated Weight: 230 Pounds Anderson was obviously a marquee pick up for the Crimson Tide and one freshman who seems like he could get onto the field early because of his incredible talent to get to the quarterback. Anderson has great size at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds and has a very fast first step which allows him to develop power and push past offensive tackles.

Updated Height: 6-3 Updated Weight: 220 Pounds Braswell was the Crimson Tide's first five-star commitment and is the latest key addition from the DMV area, which Nick Saban makes sure to keep as a pipeline area. Saban and the defensive staff made bringing on edge rushers a priority during the Class of 2020 and Braswell is a prospect that should that brings quality depth to the defense.

Updated Height: 6-3 Updated Weight: 215 Pounds Kennedy moved to the Rivals five-star towards the end of the ranking evaluations and is now ranked as the No. 34 player in the nation and the No. 1 player out of Alabama. Kennedy has fantastic edge-rushing skills.

