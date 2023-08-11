TUSCALOOSA — Chris Braswell has done a few, and so has Malachi Moore. At some point this month, most Alabama defenders will drop to the ground for up-downs after committing a penalty during practice.

That’s the price of mental imperfection under new defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.

"The first penalty that you get, you get 10 up-downs by yourself after practice," Moore explained earlier this week. "After that, you get one or more, it's 10 up-downs for every penalty that your position group gets.”

That’s a steep punishment under temperatures that have reached the mid-90s this week. However, the policy has been deemed a necessary evil following an abundance of mental errors last season.

Alabama tied for 126th out of 130 Division I teams last year, committing a whopping 7.9 penalties per game. The Crimson Tide was flagged 17 times in a 52-49 loss at Tennessee and dealt with a similar lack of discipline during a 32-31 overtime loss at LSU. If not for a heroic comeback drive from quarterback Bryce Young against Texas, a 15-penalty afternoon would have resulted in another loss for Alabama earlier in the season.

Those failings have remained engrained in players’ minds throughout the offseason. However, if the summer heat causes a brief lapse in focus, Steele doesn’t mind providing a not-so-friendly reminder.

“As a defense, if you jump offsides or in the neutral zone, you gotta get some up-downs in,” Braswell said after admitting he’s endured the punishment a few times himself. “Just trying to emphasize that discipline. We had a lot of penalties last year, so we’re trying to clean that up on the defensive side. We want to remain disciplined as a team, and especially as a defense.”

Steele is in his third stint with the Crimson Tide. He served as Nick Saban’s first defensive coordinator at Alabama in 2007 before coaching inside linebackers the following year. After spending three seasons as Clemson’s defensive coordinator, he returned to Saban’s staff, serving as the Tide’s director of player personnel in 2013 before coaching linebackers again the next season.

Steele's familiarity with Saban’s system is a big reason why he’s such a stickler for mental discipline.

“Penalties, those type things, when you have something to correct, then you place an emphasis on them,” Steele said during Alabama’s Media Day last weekend. “We have officials at practice. We chart the officials. There are repercussions for your actions, and it stays in front of you. In most cases in life, if you keep something that you need to correct in front of you continuously, most people learn.”

Steele isn’t just seen as a disciplinarian by his players either. Alabama defenders have spoken highly of their new defensive coordinator throughout camp, crediting him for his dedication to excellence as well as his high energy on the field.

“Coach Steele is a great guy, great coach and kind of what I speak on as far as being a perfectionist,” Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold said. “Sometimes when we do pursuit drill we don’t line up the right way. He forced us to go back and just really just kind of gets us getting as far as his voice. The guy has a crazy voice. He gets us riled up, man he’s one of those guys that really gets you excited and really gets you in the mood to play.”

As for Steele’s scheme, he said his approach on the field won’t be too different from the one Alabama’s been running since he was calling the defense back in 2007.

“The system I was running was this system,” Steele explained last weekend. “Now incorporating little nuances, that happens with all of them. We’ve all been with other defenses, studying different defenses. The whole staff will bring ideas to the room. We’re always evolving in that regard.”

Steele will continue to shape up his defense this Saturday as the team holds its first preseason scrimmage inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. There might not be any up-downs, but expect the coordinator to continue to hammer home the importance of attention to detail as well as his pursuit of perfection.

“I think the biggest thing he’s been instilling is just knowing the fundamentals, knowing your job,” Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe said. “Just preaching about doing it to the best of your ability. He’s saying that we have a goal as a defense and the defense is going to be relied upon. So not only instill the focal point of the team, but to create turnovers, play fast, physical. And to really get back to what Bama is about.”