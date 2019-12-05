News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-05 14:10:03 -0600') }} football Edit

Unforgettable night for the McLaughlin family and Nick Saban

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

Seth McLaughlin, three-star center from Buford High School in Georgia, committed to Alabama instead of Clemson in March. He has remained very solid throughout the year and did not visit other schools after his decision.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban visited McLaughlin and his family on Wednesday evening. McLaughlin will get one more visit from Alabama offensive line coach Kyle Flood next week before he signs his letter of intent on December 17. McLaughlin will enroll at Alabama on January 5.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}