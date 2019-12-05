Seth McLaughlin, three-star center from Buford High School in Georgia, committed to Alabama instead of Clemson in March. He has remained very solid throughout the year and did not visit other schools after his decision.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban visited McLaughlin and his family on Wednesday evening. McLaughlin will get one more visit from Alabama offensive line coach Kyle Flood next week before he signs his letter of intent on December 17. McLaughlin will enroll at Alabama on January 5.