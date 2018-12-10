Paul Tyson, four-star quarterback from Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama, will live out his life-long dream soon. He is enrolling early and will suit up for the Crimson Tide as they begin bowl practice for the game against Oklahoma.

"I arrive on the 14th (December)," Tyson said. "I am not sure if I am able to travel with the team down to the Orange Bowl, but in terms of practicing I will be out there on the field. I will try to help the team in any way I can. I may be running some scout team.

"It's going to be really exciting to get there and learn some of the new offense and see how the team preps. Maybe I can help the team."

Tyson, as many already know, is the great-grandson of Paul W. 'Bear' Bryant. Tyson took an official visit to Alabama this past weekend.

"I thought the visit was great," he said. "It was just a great all-around visit. Just hanging out with the coaches and continuing to build a relationship with them. I hung out with some recruits and some of the players on the team who were hosts. I built a better relationship with those guys.

"Tommy Brown was my host. That was awesome. I met Tommy and Emil (Ekiyor) last year. They didn't enroll early, but they would come to spring practice. I would hang out with them. I have built a good relationship with those guys. They were telling me what to expect. It was good with him (Brown) being a freshman. It's all fresh on his mind."

Alabama quarterbacks coach Dan Enos has built a good relationship with Tyson throughout the last year.

"It was great spending time with Coach Enos," Tyson said. "It was good getting to see him and his wife. We just continue to build our relationship. It was all about just enjoying my last recruiting visit. I believe he is coming to my school on Monday along with Coach Saban."

Tyson was excited when Scooby Carter committed to Alabama on Saturday night.

"That was definitely huge," he said. "We pushed him to do it all weekend. He is all-in. He is one heck of an athlete. Everyone knows he is one of the top guys in the country. He is going to do a really good job. We have been recruiting him for a while. He has been on a few visits when I have been there."

The early enrollee talked about his favorite parts of the overall trip to Alabama. Reality will sink in once he arrives on campus this week as a player instead of a recruit.

"The favorite part of my visit was going to Coach Saban’s house on Sunday morning," Tyson said. "Just getting to experience his house and how cool it was. We drove on some golf carts down to the lake. It was a lot of fun.

"Just to be surrounded by all the coaches throughout the weekend and their families was a great experience. My favorite meal down there was definitely the buffet at Five. Every single thing they had there was about the best thing I've ever had. I was going up there every five seconds for more."