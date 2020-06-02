Alabama might be down another receiving target for next season as Tyrell Shavers placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday night, BamaInsider has confirmed. The redshirt junior has graduated from Alabama, meaning he will be eligible to play immediately for a new school as a grad transfer.

Shavers recorded one reception for 20 yards last season and had one carry for 14 yards last season. He also recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown. The 6-foot-5, 205-pounder was thought to be one of the leading candidates for Alabama’s third starting spot at receiver alongside DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.

Shavers, a former four-star recruit, was rated as the No. 24 receiver and No. 152 overall player in the 2017 class. If he does transfer from the program, he will be the fifth Alabama player to do so this offseason, joining Jerome Ford (Cincinnati), offensive lineman Scott Lashley, (Mississippi State) and defensive, Nigel Knott (East Carolina) and Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland). Defensive back Scooby Carter and tight end Giles Amos are still listed in the transfer portal. Carter is not listed on Alabama's current online roster.

