Tylis Jordan doesn't care much if he adds additional offers. He’d rather focus on the opportunities already at hand. So as the four-star prospect begins to plan official visits, he’s taking an aggressive approach.

Rivals recently spoke with the Snellville (Ga.) Shiloh High School star to discuss his upcoming visit tour as well as his timetable for a commitment, which Jordan says will come before he begins his senior season.

ON IF HE WAS IN CONTACT WITH NEW SUITORS DURING THE LIVE PERIOD:

“It’s the same rotation for me. For me, this is a time where I already got what I’m going to get. It’s just time for visits and a decision.”

ON POSSIBLE VISITS:

“I’m definitely going to take my officials to Tennessee, Alabama, Ole Miss and Georgia Tech.”

ON TENNESSEE:

“They just tell me that Tennessee is a good place for me if I want to get coached hard and get to the next level. Rick Barnes and his staff have coached guys with my size, style and position, and gotten them to the league. They don’t just get to the league, but they also stick around in the league.”

ON ALABAMA:

“Nate Oats has developed some studs and, obviously, the Final Four last year. They want me to help them get back there and help them get a championship. They keep me aware of what they are doing and they show me how their style of play translates to the NBA.”

ON OLE MISS:

“Coach [Chris] Beard and I have a really good relationship. Once he made that move to Ole Miss, he offered me. Building a relationship with him and his stuff has been good. Also, you can just look at his resume to see that he wins everywhere he goes. He knows what he’s doing, and it obviously works.”

ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING FOR IN A COLLEGE:

“Development and a plan. These days, nobody wants to be in college that long. We all want to get to the next level as soon as we can. So I’m just looking at the different plans these coaches have for me and how each would help me succeed.”

ON A TIMETABLE FOR A COMMITMENT:

“I’m definitely going to be committed before my senior season. I’d say no later than my birthday, Oct. 1. It’ll be no later than that.”

