NEW ORLEANS — Tyler Harrell sightings have been scarce since the receiver transferred to Alabama last summer. Following a breakout season at Louisville, the speedy wideout was projected to be one of the biggest staples in the Crimson Tide’s offense this season. Instead, he became one of its biggest mysteries.

Hampered by a foot injury, Harrell didn’t make his Alabama debut until the Week 8 win over Mississippi State. From there, he’s seen the field sparingly, making five additional appearances including coming on with the second team during Saturday’s Sugar Bowl.

Harrell finished the season with a pair of receptions for 18 yards. Normally a player with that stat line would slip into anonymity in a crowded receiving corps like Alabama’s. However, Harrell’s absence from the first team only stirred up more intrigue on message boards and social media.

And who could blame Alabama fans for their curiosity?

Harrell came to Alabama with reported sub-4.3 speed. Last season he put that on display, leading Louisville receivers with 29.06 yards per reception while piling up 523 yards and a team-high six touchdowns through the air. The thought was that playmaking ability would help Alabama compensate for the loss of first-round pick Jameson Williams, who led the Crimson Tide with 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air last season after transferring from Ohio State.

“They knew I was a real fast dude, and they wanted to use good things with me, but unfortunately I got hurt,” Harrell said when asked Saturday of Alabama’s plans for him coming into the program. “The injury kind of set me back, and then after I healed up, I was kind of dealing with the same injury. It kind of didn’t help me.”

Following his underwhelming season, Harrell now has an interesting decision to make. The redshirt senior took part in Alabama’s Senior Day last month but stil has a year of eligibility remaining. If he chooses to take advantage of the extra time, it’s far from a certainty it will be spent with the Crimson Tide.

Alabama has already seen four receivers leave through the transfer portal in Aaron Anderson (LSU) JoJo Earle (TCU), Traeshon Holden (Oregon) and Christian Leary (Central Florida). However, even with the departures, Harrell isn’t guaranteed to receive playing time at Alabama next season.

Freshmen Isaiah Bond, Kendrick Law and Kobe Prentice saw the field before him Saturday, while the Crimson Tide is bringing in a talented crop of wideouts, including junior college standout Malik Benson. The Crimson Tide is also set to return its top two receivers from this year in Ja’Corey Brooks and Jermaine Burton.

Harrell’s athletic ability gives him options. The speedy receiver could stay at Alabama and fight for a spot in the rotation. He’d also likely have a few suitors if he were to enter the transfer portal. He’s even thought about cashing in on his speed in the NFL.

Right now, he says he’s considering all three options.

“I’m in between both right now,” Harrell said. “I’m one foot in and one foot out.”

Whatever’s next for Harrell, he says he’s glad Alabama was one of the stops on his journey. Despite his disappointing season, he said he has no regrets about joining the Crimson Tide, stating that he’s appreciated growing as a player and bonding with his new teammates.

“It was phenomenal, I ain’t going to lie,” Harrell said. “We’ve got a great team. We should’ve went to the playoff though. They played with us. We got the job done. We went to the bowl game, we blew them out and showed them what we’re working with.”