Ty Simpson shines bright on big stage

Ty Simpson, Rivals100 quarterback from Westview High School in Martin, Tennessee, helped his team accomplish a feat it had not succeeded in more than a decade. He broke the streak and led the Chargers to a regional championship after a 49-30 win against Huntingdon.

"It was a big game,” Simpson said after the weekend. "It was our first regional championship in 11 years; just the opportunity to play in the game was really cool (Huntingdon finished No. 2). We had a lot of confidence going in, and we owned up to the hype.

"This is my first year with the same head coach as the year before. He helps to have the same system. Every one is older. I'm older. the wide-outs are older, the offensive line is more experienced. It has just all come together. It's exciting to see what we have been able to do."

Simpson saved his best game of the season for the region title. He will have more important games ahead once Westview enters the playoffs, but this was a monumental moment in his high school career.

He completed 25-of-36 passes for 410 yards with four touchdowns. He also had six rushing attempts for 35 yards and two additional scores. His performance earned him the BamaInsider 'Commitment of the Week' honor which is typically announced on Tuesday (Recruiting Thoughts).

"I am just understanding the game more; just being able to get bigger, stronger and faster during the off-season,” he said. “I have learned to stay in the pocket more and deliver throws.

"I've kept in touch with Coach (Bill) O'Brien since the first game. He has been telling me I've been playing really well. Just don't get too big of a head out there. You can't take the foot off the gas pedal. We talk about my game and their game each week. It's been a really good experience."

Simpson felt the same as many Alabama fans did on Saturday night after the Tide lost to Texas A&M 41-39 in College Station. He doesn't want to think about the loss, but expects the team to turn things around. Alabama continues to control its own destiny—win (out) and they're in (playoffs).

"I wasn't too happy about it," the Alabama commitment said. "Maybe it was a good wake up call. We still control our own destiny. Hopefully, they realize they have to treat every game like it's going against Florida, Miami or Ole Miss.

"I haven't talked to any of the coaches. I didn't want to talk to anyone after the game. I didn't want to leave my house. I am in Tennessee. I get crap from fans about how Alabama lost and Tennessee won. I don't want to hear it. You don't hear that too often."

He travelled to Tuscaloosa for Alabama's 42-21 win against Ole Miss. Simpson has fond memories of trips to Tuscaloosa, but will remember this one well which also included time spent with other top recruits.

"It was everything I thought it would be," he said. "I remember the first time I went to an Alabama game. It was Tua's (Tagovailoa) first Iron Bowl. I was just a freshman. It was crazy because the coaches didn't know me at the time. I didn't know any of them besides Coach Saban.

"I am now a senior in high school sitting front row in the student section as an Alabama commitment. It was really cool. I was hanging out with Arch (Manning). We know each other well. We've worked out together. I was with some of the commitments like Elijah Pritchett, Emmanuel (Henderson), Jeremiah (Alexander) and (Tyler) Booker. We're are all very close. Booker and I were talking about Jaleel's (Skinner) decision that week (Skinner committed to Alabama on Friday).

Alabama currently has the No. 4 ranked class in the country after the recent addition of Skinner. Simpson loves the well assembled class and hopes to land more firepower on the offensive side of the ball.

"I am very excited about this offensive class," he said. "We have some weapons who have future first round potential. You have Jaleel (Skinner) who is like Kyle Pitts. Emmanuel doesn't just play running back. You can also put him in the slot. Kobe is ridiculous with how sweet his feet are. The offensive line is excellent.

"It's everything I expected. I know there are many other guys who are going to join. We need to get some more receivers. I know Evan Stewart and Barion Brown are two guys we want. Barion and I are pretty close. He's from Tennessee, and we know a lot of the same people.

“I am very confident in where Barion's going to go. Evan is a really good player. He has a lot of options. We just have to keep up with him and if he chooses Alabama we are going to be good to go."

There are three former Alabama quarterbacks currently starting in the NFL (Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts). Bryce Young is currently on the short list for the Hesiman Trophy. Alabama is a very attractive destination for the best quarterback recruits in the country.

Simpson is one of the best in his class. Arch Manning is ranked the No. 1 quarterback in the 2023 class. Simpson understands Alabama is going to recruit the best players at each position year after year including the top recruit in 2023.

"A little bit of both," Simpson said when asked if he is helping recruit Arch to Alabama or leaving him alone about the recruiting process. "He understands and knows what comes with his name. I don't treat him like a celebrity. I just treat him like he's a guy who loves football, and I enjoy being around him. We don't just talk about schools or who all he likes. We just talk ball and about life.

"I enjoy being friends with Arch and hanging out. We are both able to work out at QB Country. He has come to Alabama a few times now and we've hung out. It's been really cool. I know whoever he decides to choose will be the best decision for him. I'll be there to support him no matter what."

Simpson will return to Tuscaloosa on October 23 for Alabama's rivalry game against Tennessee. He hopes to return home with bragging rights after an Alabama win, and a Volunteer loss.