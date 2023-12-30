The play should have been the highlight of Simpson’s season. After being flushed out of the pocket, the mobile quarterback spotted an open field to the left and decided to take off with the ball. From there, he followed a nice block from receiver Kendrick Law before making his way 79 yards downfield to the end zone.

LOS ANGELES — Ty Simpson can laugh about it now, but he still remembers his heart sinking after learning he dropped the ball too early during what would have been a 79-yard touchdown run against Tennessee-Chatanooga earlier this season. More than a month later, the redshirt freshman quarterback relived the gaffe during Alabama’s media day ahead of the Rose Bowl.

Well, almost the end zone.

After originally signaling a touchdown, officials reviewed the play to find that Simpson accidentally dropped the ball at the 1-yard line. Fortunately for Alabama, none of the Chattanooga players noticed the mistake and recovered the ball. Instead, the Crimson Tide received possession at the 1-yard line, leading to a touchdown run from Richard Young the following play.

“It was kinda funny. I don’t think anybody actually knew what they were reviewing for,” Simpson told TideIllustrated. “I come in and I talk to [Tyler] Buchner after every drive. Him and Jermaine Burton were sitting right there and they were like, ‘Dude, did you step out?’ I was like, ‘No, man. I didn’t step out. Then Buchner was like, ‘No you idiot, you dropped the ball.’”

Simpson’s heart dropped.

“I was like ‘Oh, no,’” he said.

The worst was yet to come, too. Nick Saban was also confused about the review at first. After receiving an explanation from the official, the head coach called Simpson over for a bit of a butt-chewing.

“He was like, ‘I mean, are you serious, man? Act like you’ve been there before,’” Simpson recalled. “All I could say was, ‘Yes sir.’”

Fortunately, Simpson got off easy in terms of punishment. Alabama brought up the error during a team meeting the following week, pointing it out on the big screen. However, the young quarterback avoided any extra laps at practice.

“It was embarrassing enough,” Simpson said. “My dad gave me plenty of grief about it, but it was more embarrassing than anything. That was punishment enough.”

Simpson has served as Alabama’s No. 2 quarterback for most of the season. Through six appearances, he has completed 11 of 20 passes for 179 yards while adding 86 yards and two touchdowns with his feet. Of course, you don’t have to remind him that he should have an extra rushing touchdown to his tally.

“It’s a learning moment,” Simpson said. “I won’t do it again. I promise you that.”