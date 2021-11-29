Two Alabama reserves enter NCAA transfer portal

Alabama saw two reserve players enter the NCAA transfer portal Monday morning as offensive lineman Pierce Quick and linebacker Jackson Bratton both entered their name in the database, BamaInsider can confirm.

Quick, a redshirt sophomore, made just one appearance for Alabam this season, taking part in three snaps at left guard during the opener against Miami. He took part in 11 snaps over three games last season. The 6-foot-5, 306-pound Trussville, Ala., native joined the Crimson Tide as the No. 10 offensive tackle and No. 82 overall player in the 2019 class. Quick’s younger brother, Riley, recently signed to play baseball for Alabama.

Bratton has yet to record a snap during his two seasons at Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Muscle Shoals, Ala., native joined the Tide as the No. 15 inside linebacker and No. 244 player in the 2020 class.

Earlier this month Alabama cornerback Marcus Banks entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. He has yet to announce his new school.